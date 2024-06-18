What to Know about C2G's SEVEN New Superbooster USB Extenders

C2G, a brand of Legrand | AV, has expanded its family of Superbooster USB Extenders. C2G is adding seven new models that support USB devices such as high-bandwidth PTZ cameras, solid-state drives, interactive whiteboards printers, and touchscreen displays.

"One of the challenges for AV integrators is making sure USB extenders are compatible with PTZ cameras in their configurations. Design engineers spend a lot of time and resources pre-testing them before the installation," said Jennifer Crotinger, C2G product manager. "With our new C2G Superbooster USB Camera Extenders, we've eliminated this burden by conducting extensive compatibility testing with the industry's leading PTZ cameras. We've published the results to provide our customers with total confidence in their AV configuration. In addition, if your camera isn't on the list, let us know and we'll test it."

Superbooster USB Camera Extenders have undergone extensive testing with industry-leading video conferencing cameras—including Logitech, Polycom, Owl Labs, Aver, Jabra, Yealink, Avaya, Bose, Vaddio, and others—to ensure total reliability and deployment confidence. The plug-and-play C2G Superbooster USB Camera Extenders are designed with chipset technology that offers a higher compatibility rate than other USB extenders on the market. They provide reliable USB data extension from a computer to a USB camera up to 150 feet (45.7m) over a standard Cat6 network cable—making them an ideal solution for conference rooms, command centers, classrooms, auditoriums, and medical facilities.

Superbooster USB Camera Extenders are available in three form factors: Single Gang Wall Plate to Single Gang Wall Plate kit (C2G54275), Single Gang Wall Plate to Box kit (C2G54276), and Box to Box kit (C2G54277).

Future additions to the Superbooster line include USB 3.2 Gen1 camera extenders, which provide increased bandwidth and faster data transfer speeds to support USB 3.2 devices, such as 4K USB cameras and solid-state hard drives. They extend devices up to 328 feet (100m) via a single Cat6a cable with data transfer rates of 5Gbps.