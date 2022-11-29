What to Know about AVL Media Group's Spotlight Hyperion Series Lighting Solutions

AVL Media Group (opens in new tab) introduced the Spotlight Hyperion series 700W LED Fixtures and Followspots for the first time in the United States at the 2022 LDI Show in Las Vegas. The latest from the Italian manufacturers of professional lighting solutions expands the offerings of the Hyperion range into fixtures and followspots perfect for arena-sized venues and larger film and television productions.

The Spotlight Hyperion series was initially launched in 2018 and as with all Spotlight products is 100% designed and manufactured in Milan, Italy using the finest components and workmanship for years of trouble-free operation and reliability. The Hyperion series features the latest updated LED sources, flexible and intuitive control software, and the use of up to 8 color sources for a richer, more accurate palette of color options and improved rendering. The 700W Fresnel, PC, Profile, and Followspots are the latest editions to the range and are ideal for large-scale productions that require powerful, flexible lighting.

“Spotlight has been on the cutting edge of professional lighting product design and manufacturing for more than fifty years and the Hyperion series is our most exciting product line yet,” said AVL Media Group lighting product specialist Claude Viens. “Our new 700W Fixtures and Followspots will ensure that the largest venues and film/TV productions will have all the power and flexibility that they need in a robust, easy-to-operate package that will serve them for decades.”