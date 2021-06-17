What to Expect at AV³ Today

AV³ is a one-day virtual experience designed to answer the question ''What's next for pro AV?'' Brought to you by AVIXA, AVNetwork, and AVNation, AV³ will bring the pro AV community together through advanced virtual networking and future-focused education.

Featuring a virtual exhibit hall from key pro AV vendors—like Kramer, Planar, Sennheiser, Shure, and more—attendees will have the ability to peruse the most innovative AV products during this single-day event.

Here’s a rundown of what's scheduled for AV³ today.

Opening Keynote: What's Next for Pro AV?

The value of pro AV has never been more apparent than it is today. How do we make the most of this moment to deliver and demonstrate the AV return on investment? How do we leverage the value to create experiences that provide broader and wider access? How do we use our knowledge and our work to foster change? Join Kirkegaard's Bren Walker to explore this topic.

What’s Next for Learning?

As students and others return to the classroom, what are the go-to strategies for bringing them back safely? What accommodations will be kept in place for distance learning? And what limitations, or freedoms, do schools have they didn’t prior to COVID? This panel will discuss using AV to enhance the student and teacher experience—whether it’s in a university, an office classroom, or a high school.

What’s Next for Conferencing and Collaboration?

Did the COVID-19 pandemic bring about the death of the open floor plan? If work-from-home life is here to stay, how does that impact pro AV? This panel will discuss how integrators, consultants, and the like can capitalize on current and future trends in conferencing and collaboration.

Afternoon Keynote: Unlocking The Potential of Pro AV to Drive Transformative Experiences

Join Epson's Mark Roslon as he discusses how the way that we interact, collaborate, and learn has changed over the last few years. The acceleration of technological advancements, the evolution of consumers' content consumption, and the convergence of art and technology is fueling not only the growth of display technology, but forging a path for new experiences in education, corporate, healthcare, houses of worship, and more—all of which are poised to impact the future of the AV industry as we collectively level-up to meet our stake-holders’ needs.

What's Next for Production and Streaming?

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, streaming media and broadcasting have taken center stage in the world of pro AV. As live events, houses of worship, and universities get back in person, AV pros will need to distribute media to socially distanced locations. This panel will explore the best streaming techniques, broadcast trends, and more.

What’s Next for Digital Signage?

Content is still king—it evokes emotions and helps create memorable experiences. Retail, museums, and quick service restaurants will look to digital signage to grab the biggest share of the public coming back into the real world. This panel will discuss the future of balancing technology and design—including what types of products are included in the future of digital signage—and whether in-house content creation is part of the future of AV firms.

Wrap-Up/Passport to Prizes

Join SCN's Megan A. Dutta, AVNation's Tim Albright, and AVIXA's Chuck Espinoza as they discuss the highlights of the day and give away awesome prizes courtesy of AV³ sponsors. All registered attendees are eligible, with winners selected randomly from those that have the most active engagement with sponsors and programming.

Happy Hour

Join fellow attendees for a networking happy hour. Sparrow & Wolf's Alyssa Ocampo will kick off the hour with a demo of how to make our custom event cocktail, The AV³. Following her demonstration, you'll have the ability to network with your fellow #AVTweeps. Click here to view the AV³ cocktail recipe.

The AV³ Virtual Exhibit Hall

Don't forget to stop by the AV³ virtual exhibit hall to check out the latest pro AV innovations. The exhibit hall will also be open for four weeks after the event, allowing AV professionals to learn more about these products at their leisure.

Click here to view some of the hottest products you'll see at the show.