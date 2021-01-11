What makes students more likely to return to school in spring 2021? (eCampus News)

"Students still prefer in-person learning to online learning, and students who say they believe their instructor made an effort to understand their goals, interests, and challenges–and actively engage them in the learning experience–were likely to return to school in the spring 2021 term, according to a new survey."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While students prefer face-to-face learning by a wide margin, efforts to build community and connection in the virtual classroom went a long way in boosting engagement. eCampus News breaks down more results from a recent Top Hat survey.