What Is Learning Loss in the Wake of the Pandemic? (Campus Technology)

"Ever since the pandemic forced schools to ramp up remote learning in a hurry, we've heard about how educators rose to the challenge and quickly adopted distributed communications technologies and available tools like Zoom to keep their programs afloat. Most reports gave these efforts high praise — and why not, because they did save the day for our institutions over the past two years."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While the disruptions caused by the pandemic have undoubtedly caused learning loss, that doesn't mean that we should attribute this loss to changes in completion rates. "These days, in higher education, it could be that a student leaving school for a career certification and a subsequent job actually doesn't see their own education experience — or their decision to leave school — as one of loss," says AECT's Ellen Wagner.