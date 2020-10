"News that Arizona State University and edX have archived 10 of their 14 Global Freshman Academy courses raises questions about the viability and purpose of credit-eligible MOOCs."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Don't dismiss credit-eligible MOOCs just yet — their success may hinge on targeting the right level of learners. EdSurge digs into the issue to show where the model shows future promise.