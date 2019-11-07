What Happens When Low-Income College Students Borrow Free Laptops? (EdSurge)

"When black students at the University of Michigan took to Twitter several years ago to critique campus policies and culture, one tweet in particular caught the attention of college administrators."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For low-income students who can't afford a laptop, college classrooms can feel less than inclusive. But schools like the University of Michigan are working to change that by creating initiatives for students to borrow laptops from the school. When they graduate, they can return the laptop or purchase it for a reduced rate.