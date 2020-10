"The IT network is the backbone of the modern learning environment, and when power is interrupted, nobody earns a passing grade."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Hurricane season is longer and more deadly. Sea levels are rising. These are just two reasons why more power outages are dogging higher ed technology teams. This EdTech article spotlights strategies for proactive power and infrastructure solutions, such as merging hardware with new software tools for power management.