What a Hoot—Introducing the Owl Bar Videoconferencing Device

In a world where 98% of meetings have at least one remote participant but only 8% of the 89 million meeting rooms are wired for videoconferencing, Owl Labs (opens in new tab) has launched a brand-new solution for the hybrid world. The Owl Bar device is an all-in-one front-of-room camera, microphone, and speaker that pairs with the Meeting Owl device and Whiteboard Owl camera for a more equitable meeting experience.

The Owl Bar works wirelessly with a 360-degree, center-of-the-room camera for a front and center videoconferencing experience. The Owl Labs ecosystem uses its proprietary AI-powered software to automatically switch between cameras to capture the best view of in-room attendees, enabling more natural face-to-face conversations between in-person and remote participants.

The Owl Bar works as a standalone device or integrates with other Owl Labs products using proprietary multi-camera software to create a custom ecosystem that accurately frames the faces of in-room participants on-screen as they turn their heads, improving eye contact and preventing side views. The products are powered by Owl Intelligence System (OIS) software, which uses AI to intelligently auto-focus on in-room attendees as they speak and move. Owl Labs solutions work seamlessly together and scale to show the best view of all gathering spaces, from small huddle rooms to large boardrooms.

“Owl Labs has been focusing on making 360-degree video conferencing products for nearly a decade, recognizing the value of hybrid collaboration and creating the center-of-room video conferencing category long before the world urgently adapted to this way of working during the pandemic,” said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs.

The Owl Bar pairs with other Owl Labs devices or works alone and it is compatible with all major video conferencing platforms.

Owl Bar Highlights

(Image credit: Owl Labs)