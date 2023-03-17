WEC Energy Group Improves Control Room View with Giant Curved Display

To bring a single screen online at WEC Energy Group, Daktronics (opens in new tab) collaborated with integrator ACP CreativIT / Camera Corner Connecting Point (CCCP) and fabrication group Advance Mounting & Design (AMD) to design an aesthetic and functional solution required for the application. The installation was completed late in 2022 at WEC Energy Group’s control room in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin, near Green Bay.

Wisconsin Public Service, a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, now uses the curved screen for the tracking of background systems and live data while also analyzing open media sources to ensure their personnel are informed of critical information as they check and adjust the power grid and related systems accordingly. This includes the ability to show current grid status, webcams, active data readings, presentations, upcoming weather events, open sources and any feeds from individual monitors cast onto one screen for all to see and ingest simultaneously.

“We enjoyed working with WEC Energy Group in the design phase and bringing manufacturers together with a unique end result that met the specific needs of WEC Energy Group,” said Mike Mader, senior account manager with CCCP. “This is exactly what Daktronics and AMD were able to provide for us with the custom-designed, large, curved video wall and cabinet space to house all of our equipment.”

(Image credit: Daktronics)

The display features Integrated Matrix Device (IMD) LED technology consisting of red, green and blue pixels mounted in a 2x2 array to achieve extremely close pixel spacing. In this instance, a 1.2-millimeter pixel spacing brings the nearly 7-foot-high by 44-foot-wide display to life on a custom curved floor stand.

“We’re fortunate to work with great partners and integrators to bring this project into reality for WEC Energy Group,” said Derek Dorow, Daktronics project manager. “The customization for this project was top-notch and the collaboration between all parties to design and build a feasible solution at the desired curvature was nothing short of fantastic. The result is an amazing screen that brings all the critical information into one place for those that need it.”