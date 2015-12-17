Webinar: Macro View of Digital Signage Monday Dec 21

Brawn Consulting will conduct a 30-minute webinar, on Monday December 21st, covering a macro view of digital signage as it exists today: who is using it and how, as well as the basic elements that go into a successful digital signage deployment.

The webinar will be talking about one screen in a lobby, office, or store, all the way to thousands of screens across the nation. It will introduce some simple best practices and key elements and also answer questions about what is involved in the Digital Signage Expo, the Digital Signage Federation and Digital Signage Certified Expert program and why these resources should be important for you and your contacts.



The session is being hosted by Dave Haar, Director of Business Development at Brawn Consulting.

You can register for Digital Signage 101 on Dec 21, 2015 11:00 AM EST at: