Web Governance: Why Institutions Need to Care About Their Digital Presence (The EvoLLLution)

"When selecting an institution to attend, most students based their decisions on the on-campus experience. With an unforeseeable future for campus life, an institution’s digital presence is more important than ever. "—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For many schools, campus visits have not been possible during the pandemic. Because of this, an institution's online, digital presence has become more important than ever before. Schools need to have clear guidelines in place that inform the creation and managing online content.