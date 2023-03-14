WAVIT, #GALSNGEAR Partner to Develop DEI Content, Events, and More

Women in AV/IT (WAVIT) (opens in new tab), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering women in the AV and IT industries, and #GALSNGEAR, a movement to bring parity to women in media and entertainment, have entered into a non-financial partnership to help promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the ProAV, IT, and broadcast industries. The two organizations will work together on developing DEI content and events, STEM recruitment efforts, and more.

"During our initial meeting, we quickly saw a host of synergies between WAVIT and #GALSNGEAR," said Gina Sansivero (opens in new tab), founder and president of WAVIT and vice president of marketing and communications at AtlasIED. "We are going to work together to get more women a seat at the table—in the control room and in the board room—through cross-promoting events, developing DEI content, STEM recruitment, and other initiatives."

"We’ve made progress, but there is more work to be done. Through our programs, we make sure women are visible at key industry events, but also get access to the leadership skills and networking opportunities that propel their careers," added Amy DeLouise, founder of #GALSNGEAR and chief creative officer at DeLouise Enterprises.

To kick off the cooperation, WAVIT will be supporting #GALSNGEAR's Connect Women's Leadership Summit at the 2023 NAB Show. The event will feature a networking coffee/light breakfast, Masterclass workshop led by negotiation skills guru Susan Borke of Borkeworks, a speed networking break, and a Leadership View panel featuring industry leaders across several different tech and media sectors.