Waves Ships Retro Fi, Lofi Space Plug-ins

Waves Audio is now shipping Retro Fi, the ultimate lofi FX chain. This announcement follows the recently released Lofi Space (a unique reverb and echo combo plug-in) that was given away free during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Waves Retro Fi provides everything necessary to produce authentic lofi textures, warm analog sounds and mesmerizing nostalgic vibes, like vintage cassette tones and deep vinyl grooves. This plug-in includes a massive palette of lofi noises, spaces, devices and textures. Retro Fi has what it takes to breathe life into the dullest synth line, drum break, vocal adlib or instrumental track.

Waves Retro Fi offers you four modules/sections that you can combine, each with its own flavors:

•Device is a complete analog coloring and tonal shaping engine, armed with newly designed impulse responses, an era-specific Styler for '50s/'60s/'70s/'80s retro tones, a squasher, a colorful compressor to add life to instruments or vocals, and more.

•Space adds saturated echo and analog reverb (spring/plate) for colorful depth and bold spatial sounds.

•Noise boasts a massive library of over 60 unique textures, including diverse cassette and vinyl noises among many other surprises. Its smart noise generation algorithm ensures that the textures you add are lively and ever-changing, never repeating themselves like a pre-recorded loop.

•Mechanics delivers the beautiful imperfections and mechanical wear and tear of old cassettes tapes and vinyl records. This section has two independent modulation engines, each with its own adjustable wow, wobble and speed.

For instant gratification, users can flip through 250 artist presets, curated by top producers and beat makers in hip hop, electronic genres, rock and beyond, including producers for Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, Dr. Dre, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and many more.

Retro Fi doesn't just stack various random FX onto your tracks; it is designed to act and feel like a true, living, breathing analog device. The four sections are built serially, while also internally routed, so they act together like a singular unit. The result: better-matched sounds that feel organically glued, without the artificial feel you sometimes get when adding a digital lofi effect.

The Lofi Space plug-in is the ideal effect for those attention-grabbing ear candy moments. With bright saturated delay and two flavors of analog-based spring and plate reverb, Lofi Space lets you add splashes of vintage 'verb color and bold analog echo to your tracks. With this plugin, you can create deep, gorgeous lofi-tinged effects instantly with no tweaking needed, suited for any production in need of that vintage touch.

Above all else, Lofi Space brings you character. Some reverbs and delays are there just to be felt. Waves Lofi Space is meant to be heard. It's the effect you'll be reaching for when you want to stop being polite with your sound - when you want a lofi-inspired signature sound that delivers a bold, dynamic statement in your production.

In addition to Spring and Plate reverb tones; the ECHO button enabling delay sync to BPM, host or milliseconds; adjustable echo feedback and more, Lofi Space also gives you a MONO control, letting you narrow the stereo field of your samples or live instruments to faithfully mimic the sound of old mono records.