Watchfire Signs Announces Scholarship to Recognize Student Creativity on Video Scoreboards

Watchfire Signs has created a scholarship designed to recognize high school students who develop content for Watchfire video scoreboards or displays on campus.

The Fired Up Watchfire Scholarship will provide $500 in financial assistance to a graduating high school senior who demonstrates excellence in the creation and use of content on a Watchfire sports display during a live event.

“Students are playing an important role in creating content for digital scoreboards that raises the level of excitement at sporting events,” said Bob Ferrulo, Watchfire’s sports marketing manager. “From football hype videos and volleyball player profiles, to animations that encourage fans to get on their feet, the game time content created by today’s students deserves to be recognized.”

Students can submit content created as part of the school’s curriculum or as an extracurricular activity. Entries will be judged based on the impact the content makes on creating school pride, as well as the student’s academic performance.

Additional details are available at watchfiresigns.com/firedup. The deadline to apply is July 1; Watchfire will announce the scholarship recipient by Aug. 1.