Corporate is one of the largest growth sectors for pro AV installers—could your next install be a robot? Perhaps...because a 16-inch tall robot-recruiter named Tengai could be the future of job interviews.

Tengai—who is programmed to ask questions in the exact same order in the exact same way—is designed to eliminate the inherent bias and prejudices of interviewers. She has been undergoing trials since October 2018 and the English version could be available to AV professionals as soon as 2020.