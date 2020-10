The largest Roman Catholic Church in New England, with major events from 40 people up to 2,000-plus, has to work on all situations, which in and of itself presents an acoustical challenge. Richard Clark, director of music and organist for the Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Archdiocese of Boston talks about the importance of having great-sounding music, as well as clear understanding of the spoken word.

Watch the video to learn more about the installation.