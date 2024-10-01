Watch: Ashland-Greenwood School District Future-Proofs District-Wide Communication

Ashland-Greenwood Public School District in Nebraska is home to over 1,000 students and 100 staff members across four facilities, including a primary school, intermediate school, middle school, and high school. It recently turned to Bogen Communications to update its outdated communication system.
In 2020, the Ashland-Greenwood School District began an extensive, multiphase new construction project to serve the growing community. The initial construction began with a new primary school to serve PreK-2 students. The primary school is the first of two new buildings to be constructed in the Ashland-Greenwood School District as part of a $59.9 million bond issue. Once complete, the Ashland-Greenwood School District will embark on the construction of a middle school and the current middle school will transition to a larger high school to accommodate students.
Ashland-Greenwood School District’s existing audio system, which was integrated in the 1980s, was outdated and delivered many challenges. The system lacked a few important features for today’s educational environments and proved challenging to integrate with new systems in the district. With technological advancements and the recent construction of new facilities, the Ashland-Greenwood School District required an updated mass communications system to provide clear and open communications across existing and new facilities.
Due to previous success with Bogen Communications at the Ashland-Greenwood School District, Americom Communications integrated Bogen Communications’ Nyquist in each building within the growing district. The IP-based paging and intercom solution leverages existing facility wiring, 25-Volt speakers, and call switches to create a plug-and-play solution for legacy paging and intercom systems while supporting expanded features for future advancements.
The final result was a success overall. Bogen Communications’ Nyquist has provided the Ashland-Greenwood School District with future-proof, district-wide communications to promote an enhanced user experience while supporting student and faculty safety.
Check out more in the video case study from Bogen Communications below.