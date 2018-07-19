Wall-Smart Offers Flush Mounts for Atlona Velocity Touch Panels

The What: Wall-Smart Ltd. has teamed with Atlona, offering flush mounts for new construction, retrofit, and solid surface installations available through Wall-Smart.

The What Else: The new construction flush mounts for Atlona Velocity AT-VTP-550 5.5" and AT-VTP-800 8" touch panels integrate into any wall for unobtrusive installations that preserve the room décor. These flush mounts can simply be painted any color to truly appear to be part of the wall and create a uniform look and feel.

The retrofit mounts for Velocity touch panels offer ease of installation, with a speedy and straightforward installation process. The revolutionary mounts allow easy upgrades from older touch panels, without the need to do any drywall or paintwork. The mounted touch panel remains accessible for service and maintenance while maintaining a high level of aesthetics and integration.

The flush mounts for solid surfaces allow flush installation in solid wood, marble, metal and other solid boards.

The Bottom Line: Wall-Smart will show its complete range of mounting solutions at the forthcoming CEDIA show, taking place September 6-8 at the San Diego Convention Center. Wall-Smart exhibits at Booth 4155.