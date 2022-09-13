VuWall Updates Plug-in for Milestone XProtect Video Management Software

VuWall (opens in new tab) has expanded its software feature set with a plug-in for Milestone XProtect video management software (VMS). Available as part of the newly released TRx 3.3 centralized management platform, the Milestone plug-in enables control room operators to control content and manage video walls directly from the XProtect interface while benefiting from all of TRx's powerful features.

"When we introduced the Milestone XProtect plug-in four years ago, our goal was to bring a comprehensive approach to security and surveillance," said Fadhl Al-Bayaty, vice president of product management. "This update brings all the powerful features and the latest enhancements of our TRx platform to the already-familiar Milestone software interface. Operators will find it even easier to streamline workflows and make decisions."

Working with the Milestone software interface, security operators can remotely display and control tile layouts and required content on video walls through simple drag-and-drop operations. Operators have full control over the video feeds on the video wall, whether they need to display live video camera sequences or playback streams from a video server. In addition to video content coming from Milestone cameras, the plug-in allows operators to also view feeds from other sources such as maps, web pages, RSS feeds, and control data, which can be displayed on the wall by controlling all sources and presets, hence providing a complete end-to-end networked solution.

Built on an open, interoperable architecture, VuWall's TRx visualization and comprehensive video wall management platform heightens the value offered by its innovative design. TRx allows organizations to grow their video ecosystem as their needs evolve. Whether users are adding new video walls and information displays or expanding their AV-over-IP network with devices from different brands, TRx enables all devices to function in the same environment with seamless compatibility. Most of all, it gives operators a central control system that keeps pace with the evolution of their AV infrastructure without reconfiguring existing settings when new equipment is added.

In addition to the VuWall plug-in, Milestone XProtect operators will appreciate the wealth of new features now available with TRx 3.3, including a new Carousel feature to rotate through a list of cameras on the video wall. This feature is ideally suited for security and monitoring applications.