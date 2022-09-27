VuWall PAK Video Wall is Now Samsung Certified with The Wall—Why That's Good

VuWall (opens in new tab) is expanding the benefits of its PAK Video Wall Node Series with proven compatibility with Samsung's The Wall (opens in new tab) MicroLED video wall technology. The certification process tests critical functions and integration, providing peace of mind when selecting certified video wall processors with The Wall. Consultants and integrators will benefit from a simple integration experience and user-friendly control over The Wall, providing their clients with ideal picture quality so operators can stay focused on their mission.

"When we introduced the certification program last year, we collaborated with VuWall, as market leaders in the control room market, and set the standard for simplifying the design and deployment of video walls," said Simon Jackson, vice president at Samsung Electronics Europe Display. "We're pleased to add VuWall's latest PAK solution to our growing roster of certified devices that work out of the box with The Wall."

Samsung's certification program aims to facilitate control room design, deployment, and operations to provide seamless integration and operation, while delivering a fully optimized visualization experience. Throughout the certification process, Samsung and VuWall have focused on the simplicity of the design and deployment of video wall projects, offering integrators a "control room in-a-box" solution. In addition to signal compatibility, the certification also verifies the ability to manage non-standard resolutions, aspect ratios, and communications with The Wall, while maintaining outstanding picture quality and control over image parameters such as brightness and contrast.

"Our goal is to continuously simplify control room design, which includes understanding how our solutions interact with the industry's leading video wall displays," said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO at VuWall. "The Samsung certification program is an invaluable service to integrators and control room operators who need to ensure that The Wall displays and other control room devices will work together flawlessly. PAK's certification is not only another exciting benefit in its development but a testament to our commitment to interoperability and simplicity."

VuWall's PAK offers an innovative way to deploy and manage modular video walls in AV-over-IP environments. PAK is a networked multi-decode node that can also operate efficiently as a stand-alone device. For large displays, PAK nodes can be easily stitched together to build an IP-based video wall that is infinitely scalable and can function as a single large canvas. PAK simplifies video wall integration by reducing the need for long video cables and eliminating single points of failure to minimize risk and improve reliability. As part of VuWall's ecosystem, PAK is managed by the TRx software platform. Today, it's possible to build a reliable, flexible video wall system quickly and cost-effectively over a distributed network with PAK, making it ideal for multi-room visualization, situational awareness, control room operations, and security applications.