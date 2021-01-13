VuWall Joins SDVoE Alliance

VuWall has joined the SDVoE Alliance as an adopting member.

VuWall's TRx management platform has always been compatible with SDVoE technology. However, VuWall’s recent launch of its VuStream 500 Series of receivers and transmitters completes the company’s SDVoE offering, making it the ideal time for them to join the alliance. The VuStream 500 Series is SDVoE compatible and complements VuWall’s ecosystem of products, fully controlled and managed through the TRx platform.

“We are thrilled to join the SDVoE Alliance! In addition to being part of this collaborative consortium, we look forward to taking an active role with the SDVoE Academy," said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO at VuWall. “The quality and volume of the educational content that the alliance is producing is impressive and clearly demonstrates their commitment in educating the industry and facilitating a smooth transition from AV to IT. We look forward to bringing our unique expertise in video wall management solutions and control room deployments to the SDVoE Academy.”

“VuWall holds an exciting position in the SDVoE Alliance as a member focused on a software application that works with any SDVoE device,” added Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “Their TRx platform is completely agnostic to source types and display types, simplifying workflows for integrators, consultants, and end users, providing complete system design freedom, and eliminating stranded investments.”