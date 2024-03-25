Voting Now Open for SCN Stellar Service Awards 2024

By SCN Staff
( Systems Contractor News )
Make your choice known! Celebrate the companies leading the way with outstanding service by voting for your favorites.

After more than a month of gathering entries from across the Pro AV landscape, the nominees are officially in. Now it's your turn. Vote today—the SCN Stellar Service Award 2024 winners are in your hands. 

Voting is now open for the 2024 awards. The SCN Stellar Service Awards highlights companies leading the way with outstanding service. You can research each entry on the awards website and vote for one entry per category. Voting closes on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

VOTE NOW! 

There are eight categories, each with companies that want your vote: 

• Best Value-Added Services
• Best Online Training
• Best Sales Operation
• Best Tech Support
• Best Supporting Content
• Best Design Services/Tools
• Best Website Dealer UX
• Best Project Management Tools

Thank you for being a part of the SCN Stellar Service Awards 2024. Vote here.

