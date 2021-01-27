Vizrt Production Control Debuts for Flexible Live Production

The What: Vizrt has announced Vizrt Production Control, a solution for end-to-end software-based production, graphics, control, and automation for daily news, live sports, and other live productions. Vizrt Production Control is one of five software Solution Suites made available exclusively via Flexible Access. Flexible Access allows customers to adapt and scale their production software up and down to meet rapidly changing production needs.

The What Else: Vizrt Production Control can be deployed on premises using commercial off-the-shelf hardware or virtualized in cloud environments. Customers choose from three tiers of production control capabilities and options to suit specific requirements. Producers can manage entire programs from a single solution that aims to redefine the need for traditional control rooms. Advanced Vizrt graphics creation and control is available for the most demanding content enhancement through cutting-edge and real-time 3D graphics, and data-driven elements.

Production Control automation is designed to streamline productions, reduce errors, and remotely control all production systems. Producers can use the same assets and templates across multiple production sites for more consistent results while focusing their time and effort on producing engaging content. Show setup and preparation takes mere minutes, further improving the efficiency and allocation of resources.

“The software revolution has been adopted at a slower pace inside the central core of the TV station: the control room,” said Daniel Nergard, president of Vizrt. “This constrains storytellers from being as productive, effective, and creative as they want to be. Vizrt Production Control changes that reality. This comprehensive software-driven suite is both powerful and agile, letting the storyteller choose how to deploy, where to produce from, and which day-to-day tasks to automate.”

The Bottom Line: Vizrt Production Control reimagines the control room with the vision that great content can be made anywhere, at any time, by anyone. The exponential growth in live content creation complexity is now matched by the adaptability and scalability of Vizrt Production Control offered in annual or month-to-month software plans.

Vizrt Production Control is available exclusively via Flexible Access in annual or month-to-month payment plans.