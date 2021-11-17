Topics

Vivotek Introduces New Network Audio Solution

Vivotek is launching its new Network Audio Solutions. Now available, the system includes the AU-001 Network Horn Speaker and the AU-002 Network Audio Driver.

The indoor/outdoor AU-001 Network Horn Speaker provides a long range 106 dB voice alarm. It's compatible with VAST 2 and allows users to upload their own audio clips on VAST 2 for broadcasting. With an all-metal housing and a dust and water tight IP66 rating, the AU-001 can be placed anywhere, enabling a flexible, scalable and cost-effective approach to system design. It is easy to install, can be remotely configured, and can be powered up with built-in PoE (Power over Ethernet).

The AU-002 Network Speaker Driver solution converts a traditional analog speaker to a network speaker. It supports SIP and UDP Broadcast Protocols, has a built-in 20W power amplifier to drive speakers directly, is powered from the IP network cable using PoE+ IEEE 802.3at, and has remote configuration and firmware upgrade via HTTPS.

