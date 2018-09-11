VITEC Debuts MGW Diamond Encoder

The What: VITEC has debuted a multichannel HEVC MGW Diamond encoder on stand 7.C34 at IBC 2018, Sept. 14-18, in Amsterdam. The MGW Diamond adds quad-channel HEVC encoding in a compact and portable form factor to the VITEC HEVC product lineup.

The What Else: The compact, power-efficient, and portable HEVC and H.264 HD/SD encoder works for any multichannel application with stringent size, weight, and power requirements (SWaP). The MGW Diamond delivers HEVC encoding in what VITEC says is a fraction of the footprint, with the ability to capture up to four 3G/HD/SD-SDI or composite inputs and live stream up to eight channels.

The Bottom Line: The MGW Diamond enables point-to-point and point-to-multipoint streaming with the benefits of low-bandwidth and low-latency streaming from four inputs with up to eight streams output.