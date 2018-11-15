VITEC Acquires Telairity to Strengthen Presence in Broadcast Market

VITEC has acquired Telairity, a provider of H.264 encoding workflow solutions to broadcasters worldwide.

"The strategic acquisition of Telairity further strengthens VITEC's position in the broadcast market," said Mark D'Addio, VITEC's senior vice president, sales and marketing. "VITEC's HEVC technology and streaming expertise address a growing need for broadcasters to reduce bandwidth requirements while maximizing video quality."

Matt McKee, formerly at Telairity, has joined VITEC as director of broadcast sales. He added, "Telairity customers have been asking for a compelling reason to upgrade their broadcast links. VITEC HEVC solutions offer the highest levels of network efficiency, video quality, and reliability especially for Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and contribution applications."