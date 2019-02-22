Vistacom to Highlight Technology Advancements During Annual Tech Expo in April

Vistacom will host its annual Tech Expo—which highlights the latest technology innovations from its audiovisual, security, and technology partners— on Tues., April 16. The all-day event will take place at the Sands Bethlehem Events Center in Bethlehem, PA.

“The Tech Expo is the premier AV and communications technology-focused event in the Northeast, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry to gain hands-on time with new technology and talk about the latest advancements in a more relaxed setting,” said Jim Ferlino, president, Vistacom. “We also look forward to celebrating 65 years of partnerships and innovation, culminating in the delivery of valuable sessions and experiences for attendees during the event.”

The Vistacom Tech Expo 2019 allows attendees to visit with more than 50 exhibitors to gain the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to deliver the best possible technology deployments to customer, according to the companys. Multiple breakout sessions will provide educational opportunities for attendees, followed by a networking lunch for peer-to-peer discussions and conversation. During these events, participants will also be able to gain a better understanding of how to optimize their audio, video, unified communications, and control room environments.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.vistacominc.com/techexposavethedate.