Vislink, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark Announce Reseller Agreement

Vislink, a global technology leader in the capture, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data in the media & entertainment, law enforcement and defense markets, has signed a partnership agreement with Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark (COMARK), a manufacturer and supplier of DTV transmitters, encoding systems and associated field services for 50 years. This agreement appoints COMARK as an authorized reseller, integrator, and service provider of Vislink’s high-quality, reliable, real-time video communication solutions for NextGenTV deployments. COMARK will be focusing its NextGenTV solutions on the North American broadcast DTV market.

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

With this new agreement, COMARK and CDS will offer Vislink’s ATSC 3.0 ready digital video microwave system: IPLink 3.0. This new system—to be showcased at NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, NV, April 23-27 in booth #C7508—allows the broadcaster to smoothly migrate from the traditional ASI transport platform to a future IP-centric system architecture. The IPLink system delivers ultra-high linear RF output performance coupled with the reliability that LDPC forward error correction affords in controlling errors in data transmissions over long or unreliable microwave paths.

“We are pleased to enter into this partnership with COMARK,” said Mickey Miller, CEO of Vislink. “Their long heritage of innovation and deep relationships in the broadcast space make them the ideal partner for introducing our IP Link 3.0 system to the widest range of broadcasting organizations. We specifically designed IPLink to help contribute to the transformation from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0 by enabling immersive and interactive experiences for viewers, as well as opportunities for more efficient business models and avenues for monetization for broadcasters.”

COMARK re-launched Comark Digital Services (CDS) in 2018 to assist customers with navigating its migration from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0. CDS currently operates a full laboratory for equipment testing, integration and customer demonstrations, providing market-leading solutions with best-of-breed technology and system expertise to help customers jump into the exciting possibilities offered by the new DTV standard.

[NAB 2022: Hitachi Kokusai to Unveil Broadcast and Live Production Camera]

“We have already provided, integrated and deployed several NextGenTV solutions to broadcast customers,” said Joe Turbolski, vice president of sales and marketing, at COMARK. “The new agreement with Vislink allows us to also supply market leading solutions for broadcasters’ IP connectivity requirements in both MFN and SFN ATSC 3.0 architectures.”