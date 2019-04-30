Visix to debut new interface designs at InfoComm 2019

Visix will debut new user interface designs for both Touch and Connect room signs in Booth 2321 at InfoComm 2019. The new Touch UI offers more customization options.

Touch room signs are driven by Visix’s AxisTV Signage Suite software, and support calendar display and bidirectional booking with Exchange and Office 365. Using the platform’s intuitive design tools and CMS scheduler, clients can customize both playback layouts and the on-screen booking interface on the 10-inch touchscreens.

“This is the most evolved room sign on the market today," said Sean Matthews, President and CEO of Visix. “A lot of people aren’t satisfied with restrictive layouts or pre-formatted templates to show their calendar data. Our clients are creative, so we’ve given them rich, deep features to control what’s displayed on their room signs, how it looks, and how much interactivity they want to offer. No one else offering room signs is offering this level of customization.”

Clients can tailor logos, fonts, colors, backgrounds, interactive buttons, spacing and placement of screen elements, as well as selecting and formatting schedule data. The signs can also be wrapped with custom faceplates to match organizational branding or environmental décor.

Visix will also premiere version 3.0 of their Connect meeting room sign at InfoComm 2019. The interactive display has a new Android UI that has been updated and streamlined for a cleaner, more professional user experience.

Connect room signs are a standalone room management solution that supports calendar display and bidirectional booking from Microsoft Exchange and Exchange 365, EMS Platform Services, Google Calendars and Delphi by Amadeus Hospitality. The UI allows clients to book, start, extend, end or cancel meetings at the room sign, and has a host of professional space management features like drop-down calendars, room availability search, technology icons and resource reporting, administrative PIN controls and more. The display unit has availability lights on each side, can be powered via POE network switch, injector, or DC power supply, and includes VESA wall-mounting accessories.