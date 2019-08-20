Visix Now Shipping Connect 3.0 Digital Room Signs

The What: Visix is now shipping their Connect 3.0 digital meeting room signs. The combined hardware/software space management solution has a new user interface, layout customization options, analytics reporting, enhanced administrative tools and improved workflows.

The What Else: “This new release makes our Connect room sign the most robust and user-friendly option on the market,” said Trey Hicks, chief sales officer for Visix. “We’ve not only improved the user experience at the room sign, we’ve built in enterprise administrative tools that are all focused on helping our clients better track and manage space utilization.”

Connect room signs support calendar display and bidirectional booking from Microsoft Exchange and Office 365, EMS Platform Services, Google Calendars and Live25 from CollegeNET. The interactive display lets clients book, start, extend, end and cancel meetings at the room sign. The on-screen interface has a host of professional space management features like drop-down calendars, room availability search, administrative PIN controls and more. Each sign can show a logo, RSS image playlist, room number and resource icons; and meeting participants can report issues with any room resource right at the sign.

Connect’s new Android UI is more reliable and secure, and makes using the room sign more intuitive for an improved user experience. Clients can also customize the schedule playback to match their branding or décor with options for background color or image, text and timeline colors, button appearance and resource icons. Version 3.0 also includes new technology resource icons and the ability to show room capacity on each sign.

Administrators now have more visibility and control with improved workflows, global settings, and the ability to limit timeframes for walk-up reservations at the room sign. A meeting attendant feature lets administrators set controls to end a meeting automatically when it’s not confirmed on the device, freeing up space from orphaned appointments.

Administrators also have access to detailed analytics reporting to track room usage and requests, which can help inform facility planning and resource management. Reporting includes all meetings for each room, meeting no-shows, searches for available rooms and resource issues reported at the room sign, as well as when those issues are resolved. Administrators can archive or purge analytics data upon request.

The Bottom Line: Connect room signs have availability lights on each side, can be powered via POE network switch, injector, or DC power supply, and include VESA wall-mounting accessories.