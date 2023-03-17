Visix Now Offers Digital Desk Signs for Office Hoteling

Visix (opens in new tab) has added digital desk signs to their epaper line of products to further support hybrid workplaces. The new EPS 42 epaper desk sign is small, lightweight and affordable, making it a scalable solution for clients wanting to manage multiple workspaces in office hoteling environments.

As more organizations move to a flexible workplace model, workspace booking is a priority for occupancy management, collaboration and employee experience initiatives. Digital desk signs take the guesswork out of hoteling and hotdesking environments by showing availability and upcoming reservations right at the workspace. Employees can easily find their reserved places, check availability of open desks and locate where teammates are sitting at a glance.

“We’re seeing more and more of our clients adapt to a hybrid and nomadic workforce,” said Trey Hicks, COO and CSO for Visix. “Many employees want to work in the office at least one day a week, so companies are adopting more modern space management solutions. The old method of first-come, first-served doesn’t work in some situations, and you can wind up having unhappy employees if they can’t find a desk when they need one. By using booking apps paired with digital desk signs, companies can track reservations and usage, and improve the overall workplace experience for everyone.”

The new EPS 42 desk sign is pocket-sized and easy to place anywhere hybrid offices need to offer reservations. The 4:3 display can be used in landscape or portrait mode, weighs only three ounces, and measures under four inches square for easy mounting on desks, workstations, partitions, walls and glass. Because the signs are wireless and battery-powered, installation doesn’t require any cabling, and is as simple as affixing the signs with 3M Command Strips.

These epaper signs use Visix’s AxisTV Conference software to pull reservation data from popular calendar apps like Office 365, Exchange, EMS, Google Calendar, CollegeNET and more. Text and graphics can include black, white and red ink, and clients can use a variety of screen templates or fully customize their layouts. QR codes on screens allow employees to reserve, check in and cancel reservations when integrated with workspace booking and occupancy management solutions like Tango’s Reserve by AgilQuest.

Digital desk signs naturally fit into the BYOD workplace, letting people interact with booking apps using their own devices for a touchless experience. Moreover, the long battery life and opportunity to replace printed schedules and sticky notes marries well with modern organizations’ sustainability efforts.