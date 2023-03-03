A Digital Signage Marketing Campaign... on Your Back?

Human billboards, with their twirling of signs and dancing on street corners, certainly grab our attention on the morning commute. Imagine if those same people had a digital marketing campaign strapped to their back?

Vic Weng (opens in new tab) posted a video of the possibilities of just that. Whether it is on campus, at a trade show, or in a flea market setting, people can walk around with a 21.5-inch LCD backpack billboard. It is Wi-Fi enabled, has 1080p resolution, and operates on Android OS allowing for quick updates and customizable layouts and graphics.

Check it out: