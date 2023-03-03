A Digital Signage Marketing Campaign... on Your Back?

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
published

Check out these 21.5 inch outdoor high-brightness mobile backpack battery digital signage solutions.

A 21.5-inch digital signage display showing hearts on someone's back as they walk through a convention.
(Image credit: Vic Weng)

Human billboards, with their twirling of signs and dancing on street corners, certainly grab our attention on the morning commute. Imagine if those same people had a digital marketing campaign strapped to their back?

A burger and hot pepper in stunning detail is presented on a 21.5-inch digital signage display on a backpack.

(Image credit: Vic Weng)

Vic Weng (opens in new tab) posted a video of the possibilities of just that. Whether it is on campus, at a trade show, or in a flea market setting, people can walk around with a 21.5-inch LCD backpack billboard. It is Wi-Fi enabled, has 1080p resolution, and operates on Android OS allowing for quick updates and customizable layouts and graphics.

Check it out:

Wayne Cavadi
Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag (opens in new tab) Twitter page.