Visix Names New COO and Is Certified as a Veteran-Owned Small Business

Visix has been certified as a Veteran Owned Small Business (VOSB) by U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, which also added Visix to its Vendor Information Pages.

VOSB is a company diversity registration designated under the Veteran Benefits, Health Care, and Information Technology Act of 2006 (Public Law 109-461). The designation is non-industry specific, and qualifies companies to participate in the Veterans First Contracting Program for preferential procurement of federal contracts. There are currently fewer than 3000 registered Veteran-Owned Small Businesses, with an additional 12,000 Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses.

[Visix Enhances Its Signage Suite with New Widgets and Data Options] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Visix)

To obtain certification, Visix had to demonstrate it is at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by a veteran, and supply extensive business and service documentation. Sean Matthews, president and CEO of Visix, served in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve between 1985 and 1992, and is a veteran of the Persian Gulf War.

“I’m very proud to be a veteran, and I appreciate the recognition and opportunity that this certification affords us,” said Matthews. “We already partner with government offices at the federal, state and local levels for their visual communications, and our designation as a VOSB will help us stand out in the marketplace to extend our digital signage solutions to more government facilities.”

Trey Hicks Named New COO

Trey Hicks (Image credit: Visix)

Visix has also promoted Trey Hicks to Chief Operating Officer. Hicks, who also serves as chief sales officer, will continue to manage the Visix sales team and channel relationships. As COO, he will also take on executive responsibility for operational procedures, vendor management, product planning and procurement, and remains part of the team responsible for strategic planning for the company.

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

“Trey is a vital member of our team with a strong track record and deep understanding of all aspects of our business,” said Matthews. “I’m thrilled that we’ll continue to benefit from his unique insights and more than 25 years of experience at the company to advance both our product offering and market growth.”

“I’m grateful and excited for this expanded role and the opportunity to help grow our business," Hicks added. "I look forward to helping both our company and our client and vendor relationships to excel in the future.”

Hicks has been with the company since 1994, when he joined as marketing manager. He moved into sales after 14 months and was Western U.S. sales manager for three years, and director of sales and marketing for seven years. He was promoted to chief sales officer in March 2012 after holding the position of vice president, sales since December 2005.