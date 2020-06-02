Visix Launches Voice-Activated Digital Signage for Any Display

The What: Visix, Inc. has released version 1.32 of their AxisTV Signage Suite digital signage software with a new voice recognizer widget that turns any screen into a hands-free interactive sign.

The What Else: AxisTV Signage Suite users can drag and drop the new voice recognizer widget (VRW) onto any layout, then set custom parameters that instruct the sign what to listen for and how to respond to requests. It can be used on single displays, banks of screens and video walls in any environment.

“Clients no longer have to depend on touchscreens for interactivity, which is especially important in this time of concern about germ transmission,” says Jill Perardi, creative services manager for Visix. “Just as people got used to using touchscreens because of smartphones, they’re now starting to expect a voice user interface like they use with their virtual assistants at home. Now anyone with digital signage can offer that experience without having to invest in expensive touchscreens or custom programming. They can just use the software and displays they already have.”

Real-world application of the VRW allows viewers to walk up to any display, ask for the material they want, and then immediately see that content on screen. AxisTV Signage Suite users simply design the various content options, employ the VRW, enter speech triggers, and configure those triggers to launch the appropriate content. Keywords can launch different slides within a layout, or simply hide or show things on the same slide.

The Bottom Line: The programming behind Visix’s voice-activated signage isn’t as complicated as the natural language processing used by other virtual assistants. Instead, it takes advantage of the built-in speech recognition engine for Windows 10 that’s already in the Visix media player, and doesn’t involve any programmatic adjustments. As such, it doesn’t require any additional fees, internet connectivity, artificial intelligence or other third-party products to work. Visix does not sell displays or microphones, but can recommend local integration partners who will suggest microphone models and placement for the client’s environment.

Watch a video of the Voice Recognizer Widget in action at: https://www.visix.com/new-products/.