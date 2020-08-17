Virtual vitality: Finding meaning and joy in these times (University Business)

"Like many, I miss the immediacy of face-to-face classes, the post-class stroll with a student eager to continue the discussion; a colleague popping into my office—those sparks of relational vitality that foster a sense of belonging, that affirm how wonderful it is to be part of an academic community."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The remote nature of the past few months has made it difficult on so many levels. In terms of learning, fostering deep engagement and building relationships can be especially difficult for those used to teaching face-to-face. But these unprecedented moments have highlighted the importance of connection and shared experiences.