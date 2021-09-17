Virginia Tech to review IT, cybersecurity operations (EdScoop)

"Virginia Tech plans to review its information technology and cybersecurity operations as it asks for campus feedback and employs Deloitte to form a 'roadmap' for the department."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Cybersecurity is, undoubtedly, a major concern for every institution today, but Virginia Tech is taking action to shore up its operations via review. "Security has been top of mind for many years, but it’s certainly at a point where everyone at the university is aware that we’re so dependent upon IT and that the level of cyber threats is so high right now, we need to be making sure that we’re doing what we can to manage cyber risk," notes Scott Midkiff, the institution's CIO.