Virginia Community Colleges Providing Digital Courseware Systemwide at No Cost to Students (Campus Technology)

"Students at all 23 member colleges of the Virginia Community College System have access to digital courseware at no cost, thanks to an agreement with open educational resources provider Lumen Learning. This is the fifth year in a row that the system has worked with Lumen to provide learning tools, technology and support services across the state's community colleges."—Source: Campus Technology

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Some exciting OER news. Read how OER are being adopted at the system level and how community college districts are joining forces to pioneer zero-textbook-cost degree programs.