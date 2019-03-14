VIOSO Opens New U.S. and French Offices

German projection specialists, VIOSO, has opened two new branches in the U.S. and France, in line with its growth and global aspirations in the AV integration, simulation, visitor attractions, and dome projection markets. The company has hired Kevin Zevchik to act as principal director at VIOSO America, while Etienne Servant has been chosen to head the French operation as the director of VIOSO France.

From left: Benjamin Fritsch, Kevin Zevchik and Etienne Servant in the ISE VIOSO dome (Image credit: Picture courtesy of Daniel Rentzsch)

“There has been plenty of demand to set up dedicated branches both in France and in the U.S. for some time now," said Benjamin Fritsch, CEO & founder. "Kevin and Etienne have been a wonderful fit for us, as they are both very experienced and have our complete trust. Both of them are constantly suggesting new and great ideas.”

“With these new and extended markets, VIOSO will further improve the attentive support and first-class solutions for which we are well known.”