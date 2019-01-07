Villanova U. students are building a virtual tour of the Vatican (EdScoop)

"Students and faculty from a private Catholic university in Pennsylvania have been recreating some of the most historic Vatican and Roman sites using virtual reality technology, and have now begun planning their latest project — a virtual tour of the Apostolic Palace of Castel Gandolfo."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Thanks to this team at Villanova, anyone can now explore off-limits areas of the Vatican in virtual reality. The school has made seven other virtual tours of sacred spaces including St. Peter’s Basilica and the Sistine Chapel.