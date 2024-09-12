Viewpoint: Office Buzz or Buzzkill

Return to office mandates are in full swing, with offices being reported as busier than ever. While business leaders are calling employees back to the office to boost productivity and foster collaboration, they can’t overlook the challenges that come with bringing workers back into an environment they’re no longer adapted to. For employees that spent the last few years mostly—or completely—remote, they’ve grown used to working in an environment where they have much more control over noise and distractions.

[Viewpoint: Evaluating the Office Space Identity Crisis]

To understand just how much sound affects employees’ cognitive, emotional, and physical well-being in the workplace, Jabra surveyed 2,000 knowledge workers across the United States, United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The data found that nearly three quarters (74%) of workers say working in a loud environment makes them mentally tired, and they look toward clear and high-quality sound to enhance their ability to focus.

Returning to the office isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution that encourages better collaboration and productivity on its own. Years of working from home offices means workers will need to reacclimate to in-person collaboration, including all the noise and distraction it brings.

What once may have supported workers in pre-pandemic times—think open office spaces and traditional conference table phones—will need to adapt to the new needs brought by the rise in videoconferencing and a workforce that became accustomed to working remotely. Business leaders must look holistically at their office spaces to ensure employees have access to the tools and environments that will be conducive to success.

Out of Focus

A revived in-office culture means nearly half (47%) of respondents say they are stressed by noise at the office, preventing them from focusing. To avoid noise and limit distractions, over half of workers (59%) say they are expected to take calls away from their desks in a separate room and use professional headphones (69%).

It’s clear that part of building a positive work culture means providing a conducive environment for employees returning to in-person work.

Today’s in-office employees must be more mindful than ever of how their meeting decisions impact those around them. In fact, 37% of knowledge workers surveyed say it is difficult for them to be productive at work when coworkers are taking calls at their desks without headphones. Thirty-nine percent report it’s equally difficult to lead or participate in their own calls when coworkers are taking meetings from their desks without headphones.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

[Sustainability: A Pro AV Progress Report]

On the other hand, 74% of respondents say clear and high-quality sound enhances their ability to focus on their own tasks and projects, demonstrating that both silence and audio have drastic impacts on employee performance at work. It’s clear that part of building a positive work culture means providing a conducive environment for employees returning to in-person work. Open office coworking environments are not enough to foster culture and productivity—employees must also have the option to seek quiet workspaces where they can collaborate with colleagues seamlessly through the help of technology.

Loudness and Mental Well-Being

Beyond disruption, spotty audio quality also has negative consequences on work and mental health, with 54% of knowledge workers saying poor audio during conference calls negatively impacts their well-being. When an employee’s success depends on how clearly they can hear a client or colleague, it's vital for an organization to eliminate barriers by providing technology like quality headphones that reliably reduce audio challenges.

In turn, workers won't be worried about whether they’ll be able to properly hear their collaborators, reducing stress and freeing up mental energy to focus on the task at hand. In fact, Jabra’s research notes that knowledge workers believe higher-quality meeting audio can positively impact their interpersonal skills in the workplace through clearer communication (43%) and improved collaboration (40%).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When working in a larger, communal workspace, loud environments continue to negatively impact employee health and well-being beyond mental fatigue. Nearly two-thirds of respondents agree that working in a loud environment makes them physically tired (63%), and it is difficult for them to feel passionate about their work when working in such an environment (63%).

[Hybrid-First Corporate Headquarters Creates Equity]

Investing in the right technology for employees—whether in-office, remote, or operating on a hybrid schedule—is not only necessary for business success, but also contributes to employees’ mental well-being by reducing baseline stress and instilling trust within workers that their organization has their best interests in mind. Feeling valued and supported at work helps provide a sense of pride and belonging that goes a long way in keeping employees satisfied, which translates to stronger output for the business.

Strategic Support

Knowledge workers know what environments and tools work best for them, and data supports that they believe their employers have a responsibility to address audio issues in a variety of ways to improve office culture. This ranges from providing noise-cancelling headphones as part of standard office equipment (37%) and allowing employees to work from home more frequently (37%). Nearly a third (32%) say their employer could also designate specific areas for different types of activities, such as quiet zones or collaborative zones, to ensure employees have options available in offices.

Gone are the days when offices solely catered to a single type of employee and one perceived working style. These findings overwhelmingly show that diverse workspaces support business success and employee growth. In fact, two out of three knowledge workers agree that employers should invest more in creating an inclusive workplace.

The way of work is constantly evolving, and with business leaders pushing for more days in the office, workers today are struggling to focus. Business leaders must take the time to understand the new dynamics of today’s office spaces. Providing employees with options that can accommodate their unique needs and working styles reduces barriers to productivity.

[SCN Review: Jabra Videobar Is Built for Busy Meetings]

Prioritizing high-quality audio technology is critical to foster positive collaboration and eliminate noise-related obstacles. Along with versatile workspaces, it's a key investment for keeping employees happy and productive in today’s bustling office spaces.