Videotel Digital, wonderMakr Form New Partnership

Videotel Digital has announced their new association with technology installation company, wonderMakr.

Dylan Welsh, senior producer of wonderMakr said of the Videotel Digital product: “We use is the VP71XD interactive Media player solution to provide a seamless, hands-off experience to educate consumers in pop-up retail locations across Canada for a prominent automotive brand. Multiple signage players were used on a single vehicle to display custom animated graphics and directional, quality, audio to provide an intimate interaction for their newest safety technologies. wonderMakr is already looking at new ways we can use these devices creatively in the marketing, events, and technology sector.”

The VP71XD Industrial grade interactive Digital Signage Media Player has a built-in scheduler that allows users to display various content at different times of day or night without ongoing manual manipulation. It can also be used with interactive modules, such as LED push buttons, motion sensors, and proximity sensors for a display that increases dwell time engagement. The industrial media player will automatically power on and autoplay as well as auto repeat. It will also seamlessly loop content 24/7 automatically for up to six years of play. Should a power loss occur, the VP71XD will automatically power on and begin to play content from the USB/SD without manual interaction.

“Our digital signage solutions are such a good fit for wonderMakr’s impressive customer client list,” said Lisa Schneider, VP of marketing and sales for Videotel Digital. “Their amazing installation projects for museums, conventions, and events, etc. generate high-powered interest and show off what our products can really do. We’re very excited to work hand-in-hand with them.”