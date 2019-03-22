Verrex Names New West Coast GM

Verrex, number 24 on the 2018 SCN Top 50 list, has named John Powell as its West Coast general manager. Based in the company’s Cypress, CA office, he will be responsible for providing senior operations and sales leadership to Verrex's West Coast teams.

More specifically, Powell will direct day-to-day operations, oversee growth initiatives, and be an advocate for employee, client, and partner success leading delivery of Verrex’s AV systems integration and global managed services portfolio. He is part of a senior leadership team that reports directly to Verrex CEO, Thomas Berry, Jr., CTS.

“As an organization, Verrex is positioned for substantial growth across all its regions. John joins us with the background, relationships, and expertise to ensure California continues to play a significant role in this growth,” said Berry.

Powell brings over 25 years of leadership and sales experience in the high tech sector with an extensive background in building high performance teams, strategic growth planning, and operational execution.