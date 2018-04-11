Verrex Adds Frank Vass as Senior Project Engineer for West Coast Team

Verrex has added Frank Vass, CTS as senior project engineer. Vass, based in Cypress, CA, will be responsible for engineering complex AV systems, ensuring the integrity and interoperability of all components as a complete solution for clients’ conferencing, collaboration, and communication goals. As senior project engineer, he will specify, engineer, and draft installation of AV systems; take ownership of expected functionality; and prepare project drawings to support. Vass joins a regional office led by Verrex West Coast general manager, Kim Henderson.

Frank Vass in front of Verrex's Cypress office.

“I am very pleased to have Frank as senior engineer of the West Coast team,” said Henderson. “He brings years of AV engineering experience along with current knowledge of the most recent technological advances in our ever changing AV world. Frank is a wonderful addition to our fast growing West Coast team.”

Delivering value to clients through access to collaborative global expertise, Vass is part of Verrex’s design and engineering team that provides engineering, commissioning, CAD, and programming services to clients worldwide. The multi-disciplined team is led by director of global engineering services, Ben Dandola-Grubb, CTS-D.

“Frank brings a veteran’s perspective and a wealth of technical experience to the Verrex West Coast team,” said Dandola-Grubb. “Having Frank join the team is a win for Verrex on both the regional and global levels.”

Vass brings over 30 years of technical experience in AV integration and engineering to Verrex. Career highlights include director of engineering at ExhibitOne and project and systems design engineer at Tele-Measurements. He is a U.S. Navy veteran and holds an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology. Vass has earned the Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) designation from AVIXA along with multiple solution certifications including Crestron Certified Programmer, Crestron DMC-D, and Extron AV Design.

“As a long-time member of the AV integration community, I am excited to be working for a company like Verrex that has an excellent reputation, and values its employees,” said Vass. “I am most excited in being a part of the company's expansion, and assisting with the opening of our new Los Angeles office. I see many great things ahead.”