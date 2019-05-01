Vanco Embraces HDMI 2.1 with New High-Speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet

The What: Vanco International is planning to launch two new lines of Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet, providing uncompressed feature support for the HDMI 2.1 specification. Vanco’s new HD8K and PROHD8K Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet are backwards compatible and address the needs of today’s 8K installations and beyond. The new products can be seen at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 561.

The What Else: Both series offer an uncompressed bandwidth of 48 Gbps and support resolutions up to 10K, plus 8K@60Hz, 4:4:4 Chroma, and 4K@120Hz. Transmission of High Dynamic Range (HDR) video is also possible with the new cables, as is support for the wide angle theatrical 21:9 video aspect ratio.

From an audio perspective, the new cables feature enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) for simplified connectivity, providing integrators with greater ease of use and support for the most advanced audio formats and high-quality audio for up to 32 audio channels. HD audio formats such as DTS Master, DTS:X, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos, and more are also made possible with the new cables.

The Ultra High Speed cables have been EMI tested to ensure minimal interference with wireless signals. The Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) allows for an automatic setting for smooth, lag-free, and uninterrupted viewing and interactivity.

The Bottom Line: Vanco’s HD8K and PROHD8K Ultra High Speed HDMI Cables with Ethernet will begin shipping late May 2019 and will be available in 1-, 3-, and 6-foot lengths with both PVC and premium metal connectors.

Interested distributors can contact Vanco International directly for pricing and to pre-order now.