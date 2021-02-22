Vaddio Ships In-Ceiling ‘Flipping’ PTZ Camera

The What: Vaddio has begun shipping the RoboFLIP 30 HDBT, a unique “flipping” recessed ceiling camera that rotates into its enclosure when in standby mode, allowing room occupants full assurance that video feeds are not active.

The What Else: The RoboFLIP offers 1080p60 resolution through its Exmor R CMOS sensor and captures video from greater distances with 30x optical zoom. The HDBT output of the camera allows for flexible installation options. Power with a PoE++ network switch or mid-span power injector for an IP streaming configuration, or connect to an HDBT video switch or OneLINK extension system for a variety of video outputs. Depending on the OneLINK system you choose, you can have options such as HD-SDI, HDMI, USB, and IP streaming.

Related: The Technology Manager's Guide to Videoconferencing and Streaming

The camera comes with a presenter-friendly IR remote control, plus Telnet and Serial RS-232 for connection to an external third-party controller. RoboFLIP is also compatible with Vaddio’s recently released Device Controller, for touchpanel control of the cameras’ pan, tilt, zoom, presets, and more. Within its modern web-based user interface, integrators can adjust 16 stored PTZ presets, color, white balance and focus, access system diagnostic logs, streaming settings, and more.

The RoboFLIP camera is designed to be simple and straightforward to install. The camera has only one connection point, a HDBT port, that provides PoE++ power, video, control, and network. Clean lines and minimalistic design provide another great architectural videoconferencing solution for interior designers.

The Bottom Line: The RoboFLIP 30 HDBT is a PTZ camera solution designed for both security and design-conscious customers, and is well suited for use in corporate boardrooms, law offices, courtrooms, medical institutions, or any application where it’s critical to clearly know the camera’s active status.