Utelogy, NETGEAR Partner, Expanding the Global Utelligence Program

Utelogy Corporation (opens in new tab) has expanded its Utelligence Program for AV and UC Device Standardization with support for NETGEAR (opens in new tab) AV Line Managed Switches. This strategic partnership with NETGEAR offers end-user customers, integrators, and Managed Service Providers a range of benefits.

Through this partnership, Utelogy users can expect seamless integration of the NETGEAR AV Line Switches with the Utelogy Platform, delivering proactive alerts and monitoring for an enhanced user experience. Users will also have full insight and management of the NETGEAR system, including connection status, PoE status, port speed, port mode, firmware, and additional metrics. The AV Line switches combine years of networking expertise with best practices from leading experts in the professional AV market.

“We are thrilled to partner with one of the leading manufacturers of AVoIP switches,” said Frank Pellkofer, president, and co-founder at Utelogy. "The Utelligence standard for secure and robust APIs for easy integration has become increasingly powerful in our industry. It’s proving to be an excellent way of building partnerships that focus on security and making sure the end-user’s voice is heard.”

NETGEAR's innovative networking products connect people, power businesses, and advance the way we live. The new NETGEAR AV user interface presents common AV controls right up front with user-selectable profiles for common AV platforms making it easy to configure. With the use of a REST API, NETGEAR switches can be integrated quickly and easily, making them an ideal partner for integration into Utelogy's Utelligence program, satisfying all the controlling, monitoring, and security requirements to be labeled as Utelligent+.

The Utelogy Platform is becoming more innovative and feature-rich due to these collaborations and partnerships with manufacturers like NETGEAR. Together, they are creating a “single pane of glass” management and monitoring solution that delivers an exceptional user experience, while reducing the total cost of ownership.