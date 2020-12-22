Utelogy Adds MediaStar’s Media Manager to its Standards-Based Utelligence Program

Utelogy Corporation has added Media Manager, a content management system developed by MediaStar Systems, to its Utelligence Program. This alliance with Utelogy enables the Utelligence platform to leverage a secure REST API interface to Media Manager providing status information on the MediaStar AVoIP system and individual devices with asynchronous notification of changes.

“Utelogy’s appeal to the enterprise, actionable intelligence notwithstanding, is its agnostic and standards-based approach to the meeting room and beyond,” said Frank Pellkofer, president and co-founder at Utelogy. “MediaStar understands the importance of what we aim to do with the Utelligence Program, and we are pleased to partner with them and acknowledge their commitment to these stringent standards.”

Utelogy’s specialism in enterprise control dovetails with MediaStar Systems’ expertise in IPTV, streaming and digital signage, allowing both companies to work together to offer an exceptional experience by providing customers with deeper diagnostics for proactive response to potential maintenance requirements. For example, this joint solution has been deployed on oil rigs and offshore drilling locations delivering a flexible and secure method of distributing audio-video over IP (AVOIP) content across a site.

“The secure protocols were designed in collaboration with Utelogy, following our successful deployment of SIPI-based Utelogy drivers for mutual project implementations,” said Vince Schuster, vice president of sales for the Americas at MediaStar Systems. “Therefore, it was a natural fit to further our technology alliance.”

The combined technologies of Utelogy and MediaStar deliver total AV system efficiencies for an operation including lower costs, reduced downtime, faster device connectivity, access to actionable business intelligence and an enhanced user experience. These solutions also offer a higher level of security and the ability for IT teams to troubleshoot issues without internet connectivity since these structures are in deep water ocean areas where Wi-Fi is unavailable.

MediaStar solutions deliver IPTV, digital signage and media content over secure IT networks allowing specific, authorized content to be viewed and/or heard by the right audience at the right time, all centrally managed in the Media Manager software platform. Media Manager 10.5 was recently launched, featuring support for H265, HDCP 2.2 Pro and extensive updates for international businesses and entities.