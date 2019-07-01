University of South Carolina Aiken Deploys Lecture Capture with Interactive Features (Campus Technology)

"The University of South Carolina Aiken is rolling out a digital lecture capture and media management solution campuswide. The institution embarked on a year-long study and evaluation process, ultimately selecting the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

A little bit of interactivity can go a long way — this is especially when we're talking about lecture-based content. Read how this lecture capture platform weaves in features like discussions, messaging, quizzes, and polls.