Universities prepare for another largely virtual semester in 2021 (EdScoop)

"As federal regulators rush to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use by the end of the week, colleges and universities around the country plan for an unusual spring semester — with online classes, virtual commencements and strict health guidelines."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

As the promise of a vaccine offers a possible end to the upheaval caused by COVID-19 many schools are sticking with online options for the time being. For institutions like the University of Maryland, the upcoming spring semester will be very similar to the fall. Most classes will remain virtual to help stop the spread of COVID-19.